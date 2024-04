ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man faces life-threatening injuries after being shot on Sawyer Street.

Rochester Police responded to the area of 56 Sawyer St. at about 5:47 p.m. for the report of a person shot. They found a 21-year old man from Rochester who had a life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Police said no suspects are currently in custody.