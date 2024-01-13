Man shot on Wilkins Street; Police say he likely was shot from a passing vehicle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 24-year-old Rochester man is being treated at Rochester General Hospital after having been shot on Wilkins Street on Saturday afternoon, apparently from a passing vehicle.

Rochester Police say they went to the 100 block of Wilkins Street, near Thomas Street, at around 3:37 p.m. for the report of a person shot. They say officers found the shooting scene and were told that the victim was picked up and taken to the hospital, where he’s being treated for at least one gunshot to his lower body. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the circumstances that led up to the shooting are still unknown, but that it appears he was shot from a passing vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The area has been re-opened, police say.