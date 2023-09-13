Police: Rochester man shot, then in crash on way to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man was shot in his upper body Tuesday, apparently in the area of Eldorado Place and Pierpont Street, and shortly thereafter was in a vehicle crash, according to Rochester City Police. His injury is not life-threatening, police said.

Rochester officers responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Alameda Street for the report of gunshots heard in the area just after 6:45 p.m., and while headed there, got calls coming in for the report of a person who was shot and was seen in a vehicle headed toward Rochester General Hospital. The vehicle crashed on Route 104 eastbound at the North Clinton Avenue exit. The victim, a 24-year-old man from Rochester, was taken by privately owned vehicle the rest of the way to the hospital. Evidence was later found at Pierpont and Eldorado that indicated it’s where the shooting happened, police said.

Police are following up on several leads and are asking anyone with information to call 911.