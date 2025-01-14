Man stabbed during argument on Child Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 20s is recovering after he was stabbed during an argument on the city’s west side on Monday night.

Rochester Police responded to Strong Memorial Hospital around 9:30 p.m. after getting word of a walk-in stabbing victim. Officers soon determined that he was stabbed on Child Street between Orange and Campbell streets.

The man is expected to survive. There are no suspects in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.