Man stabbed during attempted robbery on Monroe Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed on Monroe Avenue near Dartmouth Street during an attempted robbery on Monday morning.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. after getting reports of a stabbing victim on Dartmouth Street. They determined that someone approached the 37-year-old man, demanded money, and stabbed the man in the upper body.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers are still investigating the stabbing.