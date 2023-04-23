Man stabbed in dispute on Bradford Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday night around 7:40 pm, Rochester Police Officers responded to Bradford Street, near Hoff Street, for a report that a person was stabbed. Officers found a 51-year-old man from the city, who was stabbed in the upper body.

He was taken to Strong Hospital, and is being treated for injuries that are not ife-threatening. RPD said the stabbing was the result of a confrontation between people on the street. It appears to be directed towards the victim only, so there is no danger to the public at this time.

There is no information on the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.