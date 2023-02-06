Man stabbed on Adams Street drives himself to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Highland Hospital for the report of a walk-in stabbing victim. When they arrived, they found the victim, a man in his 50’s, who was stabbed in the upper body.

The preliminary investigation suggests the incident happened in the 300 block of Adams Street. The victim drove himself to Highland Hospital, but was transferred to Strong Hospital shortly after for further treatment. His injuries are non-life threatening.

There are no suspects in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.