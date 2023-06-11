Man stabbed on Alexander Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man is expected to survive after police say he was stabbed, possibly during an argument, Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Alexander Street near Monroe Avenue.

Police responded for a stabbing – and found the 45-year-old man with at least one stab wound to his upper body.

So far, police believe the man may have been involved in an argument with whomever attacked him.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and rushed into surgery. He is expected to recover.

(WHEC file photo)

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.