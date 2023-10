ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed late Saturday night on Rochester’s west side.

Police say it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Hague Street, in the area between Lorenzo and Campbell streets. The 29-year-old victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. He is expected to recover.

Police are still looking for suspects in the stabbing and are asking anyone with information to call 911.