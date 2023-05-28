Man stabbed on North Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was stabbed Sunday morning on the city’s northeast side.

Rochester Police say this happened just before 11 a.m. on North Clinton Avenue near Sullivan Street.

Officers responded to the call for a stabbing and found a man in his 40s had been stabbed at least once.

He was taken to the hospital. HIs injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening, according to police.

A person of interest was located nearby. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.