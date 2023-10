ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s northeast side.

This happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Treyer Street.

The victim, a 55-year-old city resident, was stabbed at least once, according to officers.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call 911.