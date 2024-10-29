Man dies and another injured in stabbing at Groveland Correctional Facility

GROVELAND, N.Y. — A man is dead and another person was injured after a stabbing at Groveland Correctional Facility in Livingston County.

It happened on Saturday. New York State Police say Rashawn Belle, 36, died at the scene and the other victim was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Belle was an inmate at the facility, according to online records from the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. State Police are still investigating the stabbing.