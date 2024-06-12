Man standing in street and three others injured in crash on Hudson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One person standing in the street and three people in cars were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on Hudson Avenue near Nester Street.

All four of them are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Rochester Police say a car was traveling on Hudson Avenue just after 5 a.m. when it served to avoid the 22-year-old man standing in the street. Despite that, the car hit the man and crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another car head-on.

Two women, 31 and 44, were injured in the car that swerved. The driver, a 23-year-old man, in the other car was also injured. RPD hasn’t issued any tickets and the investigation is ongoing.