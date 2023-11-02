Man struck and killed by car while walking in Batavia

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A man died after he was hit by a car while walking on Route 5 in Batavia on Wednesday night.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 7 p.m. and found the man lying in the road with fatal injuries. Deputies say a gray SUV, traveling west, struck and killed the man while he was walking on the north shoulder. Deputies say the man failed to yield to the right of way.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.