Man sued for scam in Rochester accused of similar scam in Central New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Brian Robinson might be a familiar name to you. He was accused a few years ago of defrauding customers in Rochester out of thousands of dollars through his construction company.

New allegations say Robinson is doing something similar in Central New York, reports our Syracuse NBC affiliate.

CNY Central reports that Robinson allegedly received services from stores in Oswego, Fulton, and Phelps without paying. In 2017, Robinson was sued by the then-state attorney general for scamming people in Rochester out of $42,000 with his company, forcing him to pay the money back plus penalties.

An investigation by the Attorney General’s office showed that Robinson defrauded consumers by taking deposits and keeping their money without ever performing the home improvement, snow plowing, and tree removal services.