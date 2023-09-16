Man taken into custody after disturbance at Temple B’rith Kodesh

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — There was a disturbance at Temple B’rith Kodesh in Brighton during an evening Erev Rosh Hashanah service.

The executive director of the temple says a man caused alarm when he stood and started loudly rambling.

According to a message to congregants, a security officer removed the man. The directors say he didn’t resist. He was taken into custody by Brighton Police. News10NBC has reached out to police for more information about possible charges.

The temple director says Saturday services will have armed security in place and will receive extra attention from the Brighton Police Department.