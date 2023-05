ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police said that at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, a man walked up to the fire station at 1477 Dewey Ave. with a stab wound to the upper body. The 24-year-old man was taken to Strong Hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The investigation found that the man was stabbed during an altercation at a home on Rand Street.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.