Man taken to Strong Hospital to treat gunshot wound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a 24-year-old man walked into Strong Hospital with a lower body gunshot wound on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 1:15 a.m. and learned that the city resident was dropped off in a private car. He is expected to survive after treatment.

RPD said the shooting may have happened at Lewis Street near Scio Street but the gunshot victim wasn’t fully cooperative with police and it’s possible the shooting happened elsewhere.

Police are still investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 911.