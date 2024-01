ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC has new information about a police investigation Friday night on Meigs Street and Park Avenue.

Investigators say that just after 9:30 p.m., Rochester police were flagged down on Park Avenue.

A 26-year-old man told officers that he was threatened by someone with a gun.

Officers saw a possible suspect in the area, but no one was arrested. There were also no injuries. The investigation is ongoing.