Man turns himself in after deadly hit-and-run around Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has turned himself in after a deadly hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lyell Avenue and Broad Street earlier this month.

Rochester Police say Vincent Moore, 21, hit and killed a man who was walking on the road on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 2. Officers say Moore called 911 but drove to his home on Alphonse Street before first responders arrived at the scene. By the time police arrived, 37-year-old Hanif Moffett, was dead.

Officers eventually found Moore and spoke with him, finding no evidence of impairment or intoxication. RPD says Moore has cooperated with the investigation and turned himself in on Thursday to detectives at the Public Safety Building. He’s charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and aggravated unlicensed operation.

Moore was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned on Friday in Rochester City Court.