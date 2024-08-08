Man turns himself in to police on deadly hit-and-run at West Avenue bar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man involved in a deadly hit-and-run on West Avenue last week has been arrested.

Paolo Smith, 41, turned himself in to Rochester Police on Thursday.

Last Thursday before midnight, Lashawnda Leggett, 46, was sitting on a railing in the parking lot outside P.I.’s Number One Lounge when she was hit and killed.

Smith now faces charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly crash. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned Friday morning.

Police say they responded to the scene just before midnight last Thursday. Leggett was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Leggett had been sitting, hanging out, outside the bar at P.I.’s Lounge. The driver backed up, slamming into her, with enough force to smash a wall, ultimately killing her. The vehicle that hit Leggett fled the scene before police got there.