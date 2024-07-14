Man walks into hospital after being shot Sunday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just after midnight on Sunday, Rochester Police were responding to the intersection of Hudson Ave and Avenue D for the report that a person was shot.

Rochester learned that police met a 20-year-old shooting victim at Rochester General Hospital just after midnight. He had a gunshot wound to the lower body that was not life-threatening.

The victim refused to say where in the city he was when he was shot. The investigation found he was in his car when he was shot, but the location is still unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call 911.