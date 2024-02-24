Man wanted in November homicide in Wyoming County; last known heading into Mexico

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — Warsaw’s police department needs your help finding a wanted man.

Michael Bellaire, 41, is wanted in connection with the death of Cheryl Cook, a woman with whom he lived. Cook was found dead Nov. 7 in her home after a welfare check, according to authorities. An autopsy found she had been strangled.

Bellaire was last known to be crossing into Mexico in the woman’s car, a gray 2012 Toyota Corolla. Police said he also is alleged to have taken her credit cards.

Earlier this month, the Warsaw Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Bellaire for charges of murder, strangulation, grand larceny, and tampering with physical evidence.

If you have any information on Bellaire’s whereabouts, call Chief Pete Hoffmeister of the Warsaw Police Department at (585) 786-2000.