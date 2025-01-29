Man who killed ex-boss over denied loan request gets life sentence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his former boss.

Malik Black was sentenced Wednesday on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

In September 2023, Black went to a business owned by Jessica Romich in Gates and shot her as she was leaving work for the day.

Prosecutors say Black targeted Romich because she declined to loan him money.

