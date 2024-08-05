Father pleads guilty in death of 1-year-old daughter

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A father has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of his 1-year-old daughter who ingested his drugs in a Rochester apartment.

Dillon Brito also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in court on Monday during his disposition hearing. Police say Brito was using fentanyl and fell asleep on the couch with his daughter at his apartment on Joseph Avenue back in January.

Brito pleaded to a sentence of 5 and a half to 11 years. The official sentencing will be on Aug 15.