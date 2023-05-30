Man will be sentenced for attempting to murder an RPD officer a year ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Isiah Williams, the 27-year-old found guilty of attempting to murder a Rochester Police officer a year ago, will be sentenced on Tuesday.

In May 2022, police were called to Avenue D and Hoff Street to break up a large fight. During that investigation, police found themselves on Kohlman Street and searched a car that had crashed in the middle of the road.

Police say Williams ran from them while armed with a loaded handgun. Officers chased him through multiple backyards. That’s when police say Williams shot at officers.

Williams was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing a police officer, in addition to attempted murder. No officers were injured. Sentencing is set for 10 a.m.