Man will be sentenced for hit-and-run on Park Avenue that killed social worker

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man will be sentenced on Thursday for a hit-and-run that killed a beloved Rochester social worker and his dog while he was crossing South Goodman Street and Park Avenue.

Master Bevel pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of the incident resulting in death. Rochester Police say he struck and killed Edgar SantaCruz back in December 2022.

SantaCruz is remembered as a dedicated worker at Foodlink, who partnered with the organization for five years and went on to head the Lexington Garden Urban Farm. He was also an adult social worker at Cameron Community Ministries, which renamed its Peace Garden after him.