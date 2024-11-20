Man with extensive criminal history charged in Key Bank robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Thursday, November 14, at 1:26 p.m., a suspect approached a teller with a note demanding cash at Key Bank on University Avenue. After getting the money, the man ran from the scene.

Police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Andre Jones from Rochester. Jones was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with robbery.

Jones was arraigned in Rochester City Court Wednesday morning and held without bail. Because of his extensive criminal history, which includes five felony and 17 misdemeanor convictions, additional federal charges may be considered.