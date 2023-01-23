Man with seven open felony cases accused of robbing Pittsford jewelry store, was arrested earlier in the day on separate charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A repeated offender accused of robbing a Pittsford jewelry store and brandishing a weapon before fleeing in a stolen car has been arrested.

Zeaquan Walker, 20, has been charged with felony first-degree robbery and felony third-degree grand larceny.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to the Source Fine Jewelers on Monroe Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 16 and told employees that he wanted to look at some items. He allegedly took off with the merchandise and ran into the parking lot. An employee followed, and Walker allegedly brandished a gun.

He then allegedly fled in a Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen. Deputies found the vehicle in Greece.

According to the sheriff’s office, Walker was arrested by Rochester Police earlier that day following a short pursuit while he was in a different stolen vehicle. He was released on an appearance ticket.

MCSO says Walker is suspected of using stolen vehicles in other crimes, as well as jewelry larcenies.

At the time of his arrest on Jan. 20, Walker had seven open felony cases and was out on no bail. They date as far back as February 2022 and are across Monroe County. He also has a pending felony case in Ontario County.

He was arraigned in Pittsford Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $15,000 cash, $30,000 bond, or $45,000 partially-secured bond.

Further charges are expected.