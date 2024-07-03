Ontario County schools introduce new mascot

SHORTSVILLE, N.Y. – The Board of Education approved a new mascot on Tuesday for the Manchester-Shortsville Central School District, the Red Jacket Cardinals.

Following extensive consultation with stakeholders including students, staff, alumni, and community members, the name “Cardinals” emerged as the clear choice recommended by the Rebranding Committee marking a significant milestone in the district’s rebranding efforts mandated by the state of New York.

While a new logo is being developed, the district will continue to use the current “RJ” logo with plans to unveil the completed Cardinal-themed logo by the end of the upcoming school year.