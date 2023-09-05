Manslaughter indictment for woman in fatal Penfield crash; Accused of driving with drugs in system

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman has been indicted on manslaughter and other charges in connection with a June 3 crash on Empire Boulevard in Penfield.

Michaela Carwile, 28, of Henrietta faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or of alcohol and any drug or drugs.

The collision happened on the morning of June 3 and claimed the life of Juanella Mincey, 31, of Rochester. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said she had cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs in her system, as determined by a toxicology report.