Manufacturing project in Geneva is getting $1.4 million in state funding

GENEVA, N.Y. — A project in the Finger Lakes region is getting part of a $15 million grant to support economic growth.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that funding would go to 19 projects across the state through a Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.

The Cornell Agriculture and Food Technology Park in Geneva will get $1.4 million to help create a light manufacturing space. The project will provide a place for manufacturing and food processing for businesses.

“Along the I-90 corridor, Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, we have this strong connection because we remember the good times, the bad times, the really, really bad times, and now the recovery, the rebirth,” Hochul said. “These regions have endured incredible hardships, but they never lost their aspirations, their belief that things can be better.”

To date, the REDC has awarded more than $8 billion to different projects across the state and has created more than 9,900 jobs in the process.