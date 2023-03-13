Maple syrup farm holds all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast

ONTARIO, N.Y. — It was an all-you-can-eat affair at Shadow Hill in the Town of Ontario on Sunday.

The maple syrup farm hosted Maple Fest featuring an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast with its pure maple syrup.

Our area has had an unusual winter, to say the least, but Shadow Hill says it was actually the perfect winter for maple syrup production.

“It’s actually been a good winter. We’ve had mild temperatures but we’ve also the real good freezing nights and we need that freeze-thaw cycle for the sap to run through the trees so that we can gather it to make maple syrup,” said Dan Milke, owner of Shadow Hill Maple Syrup.

Shadow Hill also had maple cotton candy, maple hot sauce, maple barbecue sauce, maple mustard, and bourbon-aged maple syrup.