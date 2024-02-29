First Alert Weather: March comes in like a lamb Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We welcome in March (and meteorological Spring) on Friday, and we’re going to say goodbye to our little visit from Old Man Winter. Friday will see a mostly sunny sky with temperatures climbing back into the lower 50s after a chilly start in the 20s. The weekend won’t be perfect, but it won’t be all bad, either. Saturday starts off with some passing rain showers, especially in the morning, followed by mainly dry but mostly cloudy weather into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sunday should be the better weekend day with highs well into the 50s to near 60, dry weather and sunshine returning through the day.

If you’re a fan of spring weather, you’re going to like our forecast into next week. Monday and Tuesday will be see temperatures rising through the 60s and a fair amount of sun. That quiet pattern begins to break down with some rain showers returning by Wednesday and lasting through Friday or Saturday. That being said, we’ll remain mild, keeping any precipitation in the form of rain, not snow.