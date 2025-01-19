March in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts highlights ongoing fight for reproductive rights

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local march took place in Rochester’s Neighborhood of the Arts, led by members of the Greater Rochester Chapter of the National Organization for Women. The event aimed to show solidarity with others marching across the country.

Sarah Timmerman, a former chapter president of Rochester NOW, expressed the determination of the group.

“We are not some small minority. This was a very narrow victory and we are not going out without a fight. We are not letting the government take away our rights to our bodies. Not letting them. We’re not letting them take away our entire futures, and we’re just going to sit back and take it,” said Timmerman.

Participants in the march emphasized the importance of raising awareness about reproductive rights, especially as the 52nd anniversary of Roe v. Wade approaches this Wednesday.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.