Marking March 3 as Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Awareness Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As of Sunday, March 3 is known as National Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

Congressman Joe Morelle introduced the resolution Sunday, in hopes to bring more awareness to the disease and heighten public understanding of it. He says it’s a cause near and dear to his heart, as his daughter is a triple-negative breast cancer survivor.

“My daughter, Lauren, battled triple-negative breast cancer for two years with incredible courage and tenacity. As we recognize TNBC Awareness Day, I extend my support to the thousands of women and men affected by this devastating disease, their families and loved ones, and highlight the need for continued education, research, and action to end cancer as we know it,” says Morelle.

Morelle has introduced this resolution to designate March 3 to triple-negative breast cancer awareness every year for Lauren and anyone else impacted by the diagnosis.