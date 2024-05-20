Marking National EMS Week 

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — It was a busy morning at CHS HealthCare in Henrietta, as EMS workers responded to an influx of 911 calls. In between all the business of the day, employees found time to celebrate National EMS Week. The company honored employees with breakfast and lunch at the headquarters.

“When someone calls 911, we expect it’s their worst day,” said Chief/CEO Frank Manzo. “And we’re going to get there on their worst day, and just try to make it better.”

CHS takes about 14,000 calls a year. Manzo said the current state of EMS has its struggles, with things like staffing and pay.

Sometimes, agencies take calls far outside their coverage area.

CHS said it’s responded to areas as far as Webster, ever since the EMS facility there dissolved due to financial difficulties.

The former director of EMS in Webster said the building will go on sale soon, as the Town of Penfield handles the calls. Penfield EMS said luckily, it’s been able to respond to 97% percent of calls, with no major impact on the people.

Staffing has always been a challenge in the industry, Manzo said. But they’re learning to adapt and recruit.

“We have many UR students that work here, and RIT students,” Manzo said. “EMS tends to be a stepping-stone to some other professions within the healthcare system. So we have adapted to that, and just accept that this is potentially a next step for people.”

As Manzo reflects on the future, he’s hopeful some EMS bills will pass in the state legislature. One would deem EMS work as an “essential service” — a title many other public safety professions already have.

The title would ensure more money to help with staffing, equipment, and technology.

There’s already a bill for it, and lawmakers are hoping to pass it before the legislative session ends in three weeks.

“At CHS we are very fortunate to get the help from Henrietta, Chili, and Wheatland to support us, but it is a very difficult process. Whereas, the fire departments, and police departments, being essential, get this money as just part of existing,” Manzo said.

The bill is part of a package of bills related to EMS. Last week, the assembly passed one to allow free EZ-Passes for EMS instead of reimbursing them.

