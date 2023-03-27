Marshmallow Peep Show raises money for local charities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 2023 Marshmallow Peep show, an annual event put on by the Webster Community Chest, wrapped up this weekend.

Competitors created a display made up of marshmallow peeps and attendees vote for their favorite. Submissions this year included a concert performance by “the village peeps”, a peep-filled innovative field, and the Buffalo Bills in peep form. The peep show is an annual fundraiser.

“It does raise several thousand dollars for charities. And in times like these, everything that can be raised for our non-profits is a real benefit to the whole community,” said Michael Grenier, president of Webster Community Chest.

The charities that benefited from this year’s peep show include Lollypop Farm and Catholic Family Services.