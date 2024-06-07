Mary Cariola Center celebrates 75th anniversary with fundraiser

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Mary Cariola Center held its third annual fundraising dinner to celebrate its 75th anniversary on Thursday night.

The center is an independent, non-profit agency serving children and young adults with disabilities in the Rochester area.

“It feels like a big responsibility like you have to honor the past. Where did you come from? What brought you here today and guess what? You have the responsibility of carrying it forward,” said Karen Zandi, president & CEO of the Mary Cariola Center.

The Mary Cariola Center serves people on three different campuses and six residential homes around Rochester.