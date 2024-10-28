Mary Cariola Center holds celebration of 75th anniversary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Mary Cariola Center celebrated its 75th anniversary on Sunday at its “Party Like it’s 1949” event. It featured live music, food, trivia, and raffles at Lovin’ Cup restaurant.

In 1949, Mary Cariola opened with only one classroom and seven students with disabilities. The center educates 450 students across three campuses and 60 classrooms. We asked what the biggest change has been since the agency began.

“The culture has changed in our community. In 1949, kids with disabilities, medical professionals said that kid needs to go to that institution over there. And look where we are today. People believe in inclusion. We all have a wonderful life to live,” said Karen Zandi, president and CEO of the Mary Cariola Center.

The agency says it fosters an environment where everyone is welcome. A delegation from Albany presented Mary Cariola with a “Party Like it’s 1949” signed plaque.