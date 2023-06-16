Mary Cariola Center holds graduation for preschoolers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday was graduation day for preschoolers at the Mary Cariola Center, which supports and empowers children with disabilities and other medical needs.

“The children learn to develop their own voice, make choices, and engage with their new peers and have experiences with making friends,” said Dana Bennett, director of preschool services at the Mary Cariola Center.

Assemblymember Jen Lunsford was at the graduation. She says schools like the Mary Cariola Center are important to help all students achieve independence.