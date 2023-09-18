Mary Cariola students, residents and families walked, ran and rolled to raise funds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mary Cariola hosted their largest fundraiser of the year, “Walking on Sunshine.”

The fundraiser supports 450 people with multiple disabilities and was held at Veterans Memorial Park in Penfield on Sunday.

There was a raffle and family fun at the park, live music, as well as a celebration lunch. The funds go to special programs and services in Mary Cariola schools and residences.

You can donate here.