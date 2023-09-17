Mary Cariola walk raises money for students Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mary Cariola is hosting its “Walking on Sunshine” fundraiser Sunday morning.

It’s a time to celebrate inspiring students, residents and staff working together to achieve milestones. The center has set a goal of raising $150,000. That money will support 450 students who attend Mary Cariola School and 44 individuals who live in one of the centers six residential homes.

The walk takes place at Veterans Memorial Park from 9:30 a.m. to noon.