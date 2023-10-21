Maryland judge killed in his driveway after child custody case

HAGERSTOWN, M.D. — In Maryland, a massive manhunt is underway after a judge was shot and killed in front of his own home.

Circuit court Judge Andrew Wilkinson was gunned down in his driveway while his wife and son were in the house.

Police say Judge Wilkinson was targeted by 49-year-old Predro Argote. Judge Wilkinson oversaw Argote’s child custody case earlier that day, where he awarded custody of Argote’s children to his ex-wife.

Law enforcement quickly moved to protect other judges after the shooting.

State and federal authorities are still searching for Argote, who they warn is armed and dangerous.