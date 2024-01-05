Masks required again at Rochester General, Unity hospitals

ROCHESTER, N.Y. –Just when you thought we were done with masks, Rochester Regional health is bringing masks back.

All patients, visitors and staff members will be required to wear a mask inside Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.

That’s regardless of vaccination status.

Rochester General alone has seen a 33% increase in in-patients with COVID-19 from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2.

This is a temporary mandate that’s in place until Jan. 16. then Rochester Regional will reassess whether to keep the policy in place.