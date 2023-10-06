Mass-casualty, decontamination drill planned Saturday at Rochester General Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you see a large number of fire trucks and ambulances on the Rochester General Hospital campus Saturday morning, don’t worry: It’s a drill, testing the response to a major emergency

RGH will hold a full-scale community decontamination exercise Saturday, Oct. 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The, along with the Rochester Fire Department and American Medical Response (AMR) will test the system’s response in a mass casualty incident — as far as patient contamination, treatment and transport.

RGH says the emergency department and the Wilson Medical Building, including Urgent Care, will be open and operating normally, and no procedures or appointments will be affected. The south entrance of the Wilson parking lot will be closed, and that area will be blocked off for parking.