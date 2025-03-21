Mass on Friday will honor retired Irondequoit police captain who died in crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A mass on Friday morning will honor the life and service of retired Irondequoit Police Captain Mark Bonsignore.

Bonsignore died in a crash in North Carolina on Saturday, March 1. Police say a drunk driver hit him while he was riding his motorcycle. Bonsignore served with the Irondequoit Police Department for nearly 30 years and his colleagues describe him as someone who always went out of his way to help others.

Bonsignore is a recipient of the State of New York Purple Heart and the Medal of Valor. His obituary says he was also a longtime youth soccer coach and proud member of Buffalo Bills Mafia.

The memorial mass on Friday, March 21 will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Flower City Park. There will also be a celebration of life on Saturday, March 29 in Hillsborough, North Carolina at The House at Gatewood from noon to 3 p.m.

People are asked to make donations to the charity IACKids (It’s About Caring for Kids) in his memory. You can donate here or through PO Box 16201 Rochester, NY 14616.