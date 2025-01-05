Massive late-night fire engulfs building in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled a huge blaze at Hauge Street and Elser Terrace building late Saturday night.

Nine firetrucks, numerous firefighters, multiple AMR units, and a significant police presence responded to the scene. News10NBC has contacted the Rochester Fire Department for more details.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.

