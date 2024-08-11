Massive tree falls in backyard in Rochester, damaging power lines

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester man is safe after a giant tree fell in his backyard on Sunday afternoon, causing major damage to power lines and a neighbor’s shed.

It happened on Lakeshire Road off Lake Avenue. Guy Higgins was watching TV when he suddenly heard a very loud noise and his power went out.

“We got live power wires that could be draped over our fence. So we can’t go back there. We can’t let our dog go. Luckily, our dog wasn’t out when it happened because if our dog goes back there all the time, she would have been crushed,” Higgins said.

When the tree broke, it fell into another causing it to fall as well. Higgins says they now have to deal with the damage and clean up, but he’s grateful no one was hurt.

RG&E quickly showed up to clean up the wires and restore power.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.