Match Day brings rush of emotions for URMC med students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Match Day is one of the biggest moments in a med student’s career.

This is when students learn where they’re going for residency. News10NBC got to be a part of the ceremony for URMC’s graduating class. While many students are heading to other cities, 32 are staying local for the next four years. We spoke to Eli Rogers before he opened his envelope.

“It’s important because it establishes where your training is, where your base is, where your connections are,” he said. “There’s so many choices. And it’s really hard to figure out which place you want and which order you want.”

On his list were 10 programs. Some were local, and some were not. Senior associate dean for the school Dr. David Lambert said the students create lists of programs they’d like to continue at.

“And so programs also rank order of applicants they have,” he said. “The computer puts it all together, but the preference is driven by the students.”

So how did it go for these URMC students?

“It was good I got my number one,” said Rogers. “I was terrified — Cornell and Columbia,” Rogers said, as his program splits the time 50/50 at both schools.

For some students, it was bittersweet if they didn’t match near their partner.

“It’s balancing programs I like, the locations, and also considering relationships,” said Liam Leblanc.

Some are excited to be staying local.

“I had no connection to Rochester before moving here today,” said Camille Corre, studying child neurology. “But I really fell in love with the city. I absolutely fell in love with the program. I have the most incredible mentors.”

“I’m not from here originally,” said Clare Lennon, from Tampa, Florida. “I’ve had a wonderful experience. I’m really, really excited.”

Lennon will be studying gynecology and obstetrics.

“That’s my daughter, she’s eight months old, so we’re very thrilled to not have to find a new daycare,” Lennon said.

All students said they’re thrilled to continue in a workforce that’s been through a lot during the pandemic. It’s a career they chose not only for themselves but for the larger community.

“I wanted to do medicine always,” said Rogers. “The fact that I can be even more useful now if there’s burnout and short staffing is even better for everyone.”